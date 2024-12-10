A Chinese stock market regulator started an investigation of Nvidia for allegedly violating anti-monopoly laws related to an acquisition of Mellanox Technologies in 2020.

The State Administration for Market Regulation stated on its Weixin account it is looking at violations of conditions tied to its decision to approve the acquisition after an anti-monopoly review.

Its move comes less than a week after the US widened export controls to limit Chinese companies’ access to advanced chip technologies, which was followed by China’s Ministry of Commerce banning the export of a range of strategic minerals.

Nvidia stated it is “happy to answer any questions regulators may have”, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg reported the government approved the deal with conditions, requiring the Israel-based computer networking equipment company to share information about new products with rivals within 90 days of making them available to Nvidia.