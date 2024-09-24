The US proposed banning the use of Chinese and Russian software and hardware in connected vehicles over fears of a security risk.

The Department of Commerce stated increased connectivity on vehicles could create risks through the collection and exploitation of sensitive information.

Hardware and software could be used to collect information about geographic areas or critical infrastructure, which would allow malicious entities to disrupt the operations of a vehicle or network infrastructure.

The administration of US President Joe Biden stated: “Chinese automakers are seeking to dominate connected vehicle technologies in the United States and globally, posing new threats to our national security, including through our supply chains”.

Its proposal is the next step in a process President Biden announced in February and the seeking of public comment in March.

The proposed rule covers vehicle connectivity systems (VCS) including Bluetooth, mobile, satellite and Wi-Fi modules, and automated driving systems (ADS.)

It recommends restrictions on the import or sale of connected vehicles using VCS and ADS, and imports of VCS hardware “designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by entities with a sufficient nexus” to China or Russia.

The prohibitions on software would go into effect for model year 2027 vehicles and for hardware for 2030, or 1 January 2029 for vehicles without a model year.