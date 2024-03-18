Qualcomm took the wraps off its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, packed with AI features for use across a wider range of Android devices from manufacturers including Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi and Xiaomi.

In a press briefing ahead of the launch on 17 March, senior director for chipset product management Ken Mok explained the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip comprises selected features from the Snapdragon 8 series to make flagship features available to more people.

“Now the Snapdragon flagship experiences are more attainable.”

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is compatible with a range of large language models (LLM) including Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 and Gemini Nano.

Mok said the generative AI models mean Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip supports up to 10 billion parameters directly on a device.

“You can use generated AI-powered virtual assistants to get through the day seamlessly and intuitively, or with on device stable diffusion create original content with your imagination.”

For example, a photo expansion feature uses AI to generate content beyond a photo frame and then blend it with the original picture, he said.

Qualcomm noted the fundamental differences in AI between Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the performance and speed at which images and words are generated. Fast Stable Diffusion and Speculative Decoding features enable higher performance in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but are not currently compatible with the latest chip.

The company stated Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 also features an always-sensing image signal processor (ISP), “hyper-realistic mobile gaming, breakthrough connectivity and lossless high-definition sound”.

It integrates an 18-bit triple cognitive ISP which Mok said allows users to switch between zoom, vivid colour and extreme dynamic range camera lenses with clarity of up to 200MP.

Compared with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the latest chip includes compatibility with 3GPP Release 17 and 5G power savings, Qualcomm stated.

It also has a newer CPU configuration with an extra performance core to improve multitasking.

Qualcomm stated the first device to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip will be announced this month.