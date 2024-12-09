Orange partnered with French postal service company La Poste to refurbish network equipment from the Paris Olympics 2024, in a move designed to minimise the environmental impact of digital waste.

After being lauded for deploying large-scale connectivity infrastructure at the event, the operator is set to reinstall 90 per cent of Wi-Fi terminals, 78 per cent of switches and other advanced telecoms gear used at the games in La Poste locations across France in 2025.

Amongst these sites, the Maison de l’Innovation in Nantes, set to accommodate more than 800 La Poste IT professionals, will use refurbished devices to improve operational efficiency for employees.

In a statement Orange claimed the equipment, used for a short duration at the games, has undergone rigorous testing to ensure performance and longevity. The initiative follows efforts by the operator and La Poste separately to achieve a goal of reaching net zero carbon by 2040.

Aliette Mousnier-Lompre, CEO of Orange Business, said the Olympic Games Paris 2024 “have been a unique opportunity to showcase our technical expertise and a true demonstration of the solutions offered to our business clients”.

She added: “I am proud that this top-quality equipment finds a second life with La Poste.”

Also commenting on the project, Philippe Bajou, Secretary General of the postal service company said: “In the face of scarce resources and the increasing digitalisation of services, La Poste Group is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of its tools and applications.”