Orange CEO Christel Heydemann credited its operations in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) for driving the company’s growth in Q3, while in Europe she highlighted positive retail trends aided by price increases.

The operator group’s units in MEA as a whole booked more than 12 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue to €1.8 billion. Heydemann stated ten individual markets recorded growth in double digits.

Increases in the region were led by significant boosts in the use of mobile data, fixed broadband, money and B2B services. Orange’s businesses in the region contributed more than 16 per cent of group revenue, up from 15 per cent in Q3 2022.

In its units covering France and the rest of Europe, the executive once again noted “positive momentum” in retail services, adding this was being helped by price increases it is “implementing with the utmost care”.

Heydemann added Orange is continuing discussions on a proposed merger with Masmovil in Spain, with a view to securing European Commission approval by the end of the year, a timeline it was initially targeting for deal completion.

Total revenue was up 1.8 per cent to €11 billion. The company does provide net profit figures for Q3.

“In an unstable global environment, we have once again demonstrated our ability to execute our Lead the Future strategic plan, giving us confidence that we are on track to achieve our ambitions for 2025,” Heydemann added.