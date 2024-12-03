Veon followed up news that a district court in Ukraine had ruled to unfreeze its corporate rights in subsidiary Kyivstar by launching a so-called generative AI (genAI) lab in the country, in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The ruling, announced at the end of last week, means all restrictions on Veon’s corporate rights imposed by the Ukrainian courts on Kyivstar and its other subsidiaries in the country in October 2023 have been fully removed.

The company said it would now look to build on its position by playing a greater role in bringing international and local investors into Kyivstar and contribute to the country’s recovery.

Notably, it has wasted little time in expanding its offerings since the favourable ruling.

Together with AWS, the companies said the genAI lab is designed to help Ukrainian enterprises introduce the technology, with the broad aim of enhancing business processes and contributing to the country’s economy.

The new lab will utilise AWS cloud services to deliver AI offerings, such as text and visual content generation, augmented intelligence-based chatbots, virtual assistants and more.

Kyivstar will also use the partnership to offer cloud migration and analytics services to international markets, building up “Ukraine’s technology export capacity”.

The pair first announced a collaboration in December 2023, focused on accelerating data migration, enhancing data storage and boosting cybersecurity.

Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar, said genAI has the potential to transform Ukrainian enterprises.

Veon has committed to spend $1 billion to fund network and digital services expansion in Ukraine through to 2027.