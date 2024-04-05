Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week as the US Federal Communications Commission proposed a return of net neutrality rules, AT&T revealed an historic data breach impacted 7.6 million current customers and Vodafone Group tackled low latency with Nokia Bell Labs.

FCC plots net neutrality restoration vote

What happened: Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Jessica Rosenworcel announced the agency will conduct a final vote on 25 April to decide whether to restore controversial net neutrality rules.

Why it matters: The FCC is seeking to bring broadband regulation back under its thumb after previous net neutrality rules were axed by former President Donald Trump in 2017. Operators and industry associations are opposed and Roger Entner, founder and analyst for Recon Analytics, said the talk is “deja vu” as the regulator attempts “to fix imaginary problems instead of tackling the real ones staring” it in the face.

AT&T probing leaked data on millions of users

What happened: US operator AT&T revealed data from 7.6 million customers and 65.4 million former account holders had been released on the dark web.

Why it matters: The leaked data contains personal information including social security numbers, but the company believes financial information and call histories are not included. AT&T stated a robust investigation supported by internal and external cybersecurity experts was underway.

Vodafone joins Nokia L4S tech fan club

What happened: Vodafone Group hailed the potential of a Nokia-pioneered internet technology to change the game for broadband latency.

Why it matters: The operator highlighted opportunities around online gaming, remote surgery, connected and autonomous vehicles, and smart factories following a trial at one of its UK facilities of the low latency, low loss and scalable (L4S) technology pioneered by Nokia Bell Labs.