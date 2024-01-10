BDx Indonesia, a joint venture between Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, BDx Data Centers and ICT specialist Lintasarta, reached a deal to acquire the operator’s portfolio of data centre and edge sites for IDR2.6 trillion ($167.2 million.)

The portfolio covers ten sites in Jakarta, Surabaya, Batam, Medan, Makassar, Bandung and Semarang connected to six domestic and five international subsea cables. The transaction will give BDx Indonesia more than 150MW of total capacity.

A new 15MW facility is being built near Jakarta.

BDx Indonesia was established in June 2022 and currently operates four data centres in Jakarta and West Java.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison president director and CEO Vikram Sinha stated the transaction “underscores our dedication to building a sustainable business and propelling Indosat’s evolution from telco to tech co”.

“Collaborating with BDx Indonesia not only enhances our customer service, but also reinforces our commitment to connecting and empowering every Indonesian.”

BDx Indonesia is securing loans from three local banks to fund the acquisition.