India emerged as the second-largest 5G handset market in the world in H1, topping the US where shipment growth slowed, Counterpoint Research reported.

Shipments in India rose 60 per cent year-on-year, with the country accounting for 13 per cent of the total compared with 10 per cent in H1 2023.

China remained the leader, but growth slowed to 14 per cent and its global share fell to 32 per from 34 per cent.

Japan shipped 2 per cent fewer 5G devices and its share fell 1 percentage point to 4 per cent.

The US share also dropped, to 13 per cent from 15 per cent.

Worldwide 5G shipments increased 20 per cent, accounting for 54 per cent of total handsets.

Senior analyst Prachir Singh noted the increased availability of budget 5G devices meant high growth in emerging markets.

Apple accounted for more than a quarter of total 5G shipments, with Samsung second (21 per cent) and Xiaomi third thanks to a triple-digit gain in India.

The research outfit did not disclose shipment numbers. It forecast 5G market share to reach 57 per cent this year and 65 per cent in 2025.