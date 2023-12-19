Denmark’s competition authority extended its investigation into the sale of Telia’s unit in the country to utility and broadband player Norlys, though both companies are still pushing to get it over the line on schedule in the first quarter of 2024.

In separate statements both Telia and Norlys emphasised they were in talks with the Danish Competition Authority over the SEK9.5 billion ($930 million) deal, which was announced in April, with the expectation it would be done in the opening months of next year.

Telia explained the authority had informed it the investigation would be moved into a second phase, which the operator group labeled a “standard procedure” to extend the timeline should the regulator need more time to reach a conclusion.

The group decided to sell-up in Denmark following years of strategic reviews of the business. On announcing the deal outgoing CEO Allison Kirkby said the move was part of an ongoing strategy to focus on markets where it can sustain or build a leading position.