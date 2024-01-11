Taiwan-based Chunghwa Telecom ended 2023 on a high, booking growth in mobile sales, subscribers and post-paid ARPU during Q4, with service revenue climbing for a 33rd consecutive month during December 2023.

Chairman and CEO Kuo Shui-Yi noted revenue and accumulated earnings exceeded the high-end target of its full-year guidance, hitting a six-year high and achieving year-on-year growth for four consecutive years.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell 1.7 per cent to TWD8.3 billion ($267.3 million), due to an impairment loss on equipment from the phase-out of its 3G network and a booked loss on investment property.

Total revenue rose 4 per cent to TWD61.9 billion.

Mobile service revenue increased 5.3 per cent to TWD14 billion, aided by growth in international roaming.

Blended ARPU was flat at TWD422: the post-paid figure rose 4.2 per cent to TWD547 on uptake of higher-priced 5G plans.

Its mobile user base increased 4 per cent to 13.1 million.

Enterprise sales rose 2.4 per cent to TWD21.7 billion, with cloud revenue up 60 per cent.