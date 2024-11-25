NBN Co appointed board member Kevin Russell as interim chair starting 1 January 2025, taking over for Kate McKenzie at the Australian government-owned broadband provider.

In a statement, the government explained Russell’s appointment on an interim basis would ensure continuity on the board until a permanent chair is appointed.

Russell started as an NBN director in April 2024. In early 2023, he stepped down as CEO of communications player Vocus, which he led since 2018.

McKenzie’s term ends at the end of 2024. She joined as a director in December 2019 and became chair in January 2022.

In October, NBN Co brought in Ellie Sweeney as CEO with a five-year term. She previously served as CEO and COO at Vocus and worked at Telstra for more than ten years

Sweeney replaces Stephen Rue who resigned in May to join Optus as CEO.