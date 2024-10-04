Chris Sambar (pictured) plans to leave AT&T on 11 October after a 22-year career in various executive roles, most recently as head of network for the US operator.

AT&T notified employees yesterday (3 October) about Sambar’s impending departure. The notice stated Sambar “played a crucial role in delivering on our commitment to be the best connectivity provider in the US”.

Sambar helped AT&T launch the FirstNet Authority network for first responders in his position as SVP. Starting in 2017, he was responsible for the design, construction and deployment of FirstNet before returning to AT&T as EVP.

AT&T also highlighted his work in advancing the operator’s 5G network.

It is not clear why Sambar decided to leave the operator after a distinguished career, but notably he was named to AST SpaceMobile’s board of directors in June.

Sambar was on hand at Cape Canaveral, Florida for AST SpaceMobile’s launch of its first five satellites in September.

“I’d like to thank Chris for his impact and contributions to our business and industry throughout his career,” stated AT&T COO Jeff McElfresh. “I wish him and his family the best in the future.”