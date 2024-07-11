KPN appointed telecoms veteran Rob Shuter (pictured) as a member of its supervisory board, pointing to the executive’s long history in the sector which has included top jobs at operator groups Vodafone, MTN and BT.

In a brief statement Netherlands-based KPN explained Shuter’s experience in telecoms and “knowledge of digital transformation” in the industry will bring valuable knowledge to its supervisory board.

Among his list of roles, the executive served as CEO of BT Group’s enterprise unit, having joined the UK operator in 2020 from South Africa-based MTN Group where he was group CEO from 2017.

Shuter also led MTN during a tumultuous period when the operator was hit with a massive regulatory fine by the Nigerian government.

Prior to MTN, Shuter was part of Vodafone Group for five years, serving as CEO of its Dutch operation and later overseeing the company’s presence in nine European markets.

Currently, he is a non-executive director at sustainable energy company Drax Group, beverage manufacturer Sir Fruit and is a member of the supervisory board of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, KPN noted.

Shuter’s appointment on the board board will be effective following the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders.