SoftBank Corp completed a field test of an uncrewed, solar-powered aircraft in the stratosphere above New Mexico, verifying structural and functional improvements of the vessel being developed to deliver high-speed mobile connectivity.

With a wingspan of 78-metres, the Sunglider has the capability to carry payloads of up to 75kg. The aircraft was developed together with AeroVironment and the US Department of Defence (DoD) to commercialise high-altitude platform stations (HAPS).

In a statement, the operator said the trial demonstrated multi-payload, stratospheric flight in-keeping with DoD requirements, providing insight for future aircraft development.

SoftBank president and CEO Junichi Miyakawa noted a planned HAPS service is only possible with a large-scale aircraft. “We’re extremely pleased we could verify the significant performance improvements of Sunglider through this field trial and confirm the Sunglider’s enormous potential.”

The operator started work to commercialise HAPS in 2017.

Last month, SoftBank and Intelsat agreed to develop a hybrid communication system to connect terrestrial and satellite networks to provide global coverage.