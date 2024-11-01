BT Group refreshed its Carbon Network Dashboard tool to give customers what it claimed is a more detailed view of their carbon emissions and energy usage across individual workloads, as they adopt AI applications at scale.

The dashboard keeps track of how much electricity a customer’s network and data-centre infrastructure is using in near real-time. It ties consumption to traffic patterns caused by individual applications such as AI.

The operator noted AI applications can have significantly different consumption patterns across networks and data centres due to unpredictable jumps in bandwidth demand.

Those bandwidth increases can cause spikes in power usage across infrastructure traditionally designed for more predictable workloads.

The dashboard now features electricity consumption data from a wider range of network equipment vendors and devices, which includes SD-WAN equipment, servers and WAN and LAN devices.

Sarwar Khan, head of digital sustainability business at BT, stated the updated dashboard can help customers “adopt AI at scale while optimising their infrastructure to achieve their decarbonisation goals”.