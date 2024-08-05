Hong Kong-based HKT received regulatory approval to shut down its 2G network on 8 November, citing decreasing demand and plans to redeploy the spectrum to support 5G and other advanced mobile services.

In a statement, the Communications Authority explained it gave HKT the go ahead to stop 2G service after the operator vowed to provide support services for the affected customers by offering to replace handsets. For customers choosing not to take new devices, the company said it would make service termination arrangements and provided them with sufficient advance notification and customer service support.

HKT, in a separate release, said spectrum in the 900MHz and 1,800MHz bands will be reallocated to drive 5G and advanced network development.

The largest operator by mobile subscribers said 2G users amounted for less than 1 per cent of its total 4.9 million customers.

Data from GSMA Intelligence showed 2G subscribers fell from about 5,000 in Q1 2022 to less than 500 in the first quarter of 2024.

SmarTone shut down its 2G network in October 2022 after receiving the regulatory green light, while Hutchison Telephone dropped the service in September 2021.