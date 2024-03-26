US wafer-fabrication equipment manufacturer Lam Research denied it was negotiating a deal with a partner and the Vietnam government about investing in local production, a matter of days after reports it was set to make an initial outlay of up to $2 billion to establish a presence in the country.

Lam Research told Mobile World Live it routinely assesses the potential for supply chain diversification and bolstering its manufacturing in Asia.

It stated the infrastructure and skilled workforce in Vietnam means the nation will play an important role in the semiconductor value chain as the industry continues to diversify geographically.

“While Lam Research has no current plans to open facilities in Vietnam, we remain committed to supporting our customer base in Asia.”

The Vietnamese government’s news portal reported last week Lam Research group VP of global operations Karthik Rammohan held talks with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh regarding a move to establish operations in the nation in partnership with South Korea-based Seojin, with an opening investment of between $1 billion and $2 billion.

Nikkei Asia noted Seojin supplies Samsung and Intel, and already operates factories in regions of Vietnam it dubbed a “stronghold” for the manufacture of the South Korean giant’s smartphones and semiconductors.

Contract manufacturer Foxconn and chipmaker Intel also have local production facilities.