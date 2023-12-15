Mobile World Live brings you our top three picks of the week, where Nokia tempered expectations for its mobile networks division, Telenor agreed to sell its operation in Pakistan and Digi Communications moved closer to a spectrum buy in Spain.

Nokia slashes profit target on Networks challenges

What happened: Nokia cut a long-term profit target and outlined challenges faced by its mobile network segment, as part of a strategy update revealed in the week after AT&T’s decision to go with Ericsson for a huge open RAN contract.

Why it matters: As it did in the immediate aftermath of the AT&T news breaking, Nokia continued to defend its technology and position in the mobile networks sector in both the statement and the subsequent event. Going forward the vendor highlighted it would target what it deems fast-growing segments including enterprise, cloud, open RAN, and defence.

Telenor to exit Pakistan with sale to PTCL

What happened: Telenor Group struck a deal to sell its operation in Pakistan to Pakistan Telecommunications Company, a move which will create a new market leader by connections.

Why it matters: While the sale came as no surprise, having been rumoured to be on the cards for months, it shakes-up the market in the country and signifies the latest change at Telenor’s operations in Asia, where it has already completed mergers in Malaysia and Thailand.

Founder of local financial brokerage Topline Securities Sohail Mohammed described it as “one of the biggest acquisition deals in Pakistan in spite of economic challenges”.

Digi poised to pick up pieces from Orange, Masmovil deal

What happened: Digi Communications’ Spanish business agreed terms to buy spectrum licences from Masmovil for €120 million, should the operator’s proposed merger with Orange Spain complete.

Why it matters: The move is part of Orange and Masmovil’s attempts to persuade the European Commission to approve the merger of their Spanish units and the pair no doubt hope it will be enough to get the agreement waved through. For Digi the spectrum and a national roaming deal, also provisionally agreed, opens the way to upgrade its operation in the market.

Following the news, the European Commission resumed its assessment of the merger having paused the process earlier this year.