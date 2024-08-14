Malaysia-based Maxis tapped Singtel for its 5G, multi-cloud orchestration platform to deliver on-demand edge computing services to enterprises, enabling them to create network slices and deploy mission-critical 5G applications.

In a joint statement, the pair noted Singtel’s Paragon platform will make 5G-Advanced and 5G technology, and edge and multi-cloud computing more accessible to businesses and accelerate digital transformation.

The platform will allow Maxis’ enterprise unit to provide customers with access to low-latency computing, GPU-as-a-service and storage. Using multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities, data from end-users and devices can be processed at the edge.

Maxis CEO Goh Seow Eng said the collaboration addresses customer needs by providing a unified 5G platform that simplifies orchestration across network and cloud environments, improving access, speed and flexibility for businesses to deploy and manage 5G and cloud computing services.

Singtel Digital InfraCo CEO Bill Chang argued Paragon enables faster monetisation of 5G infrastructure by reducing complexities for operators to deliver and scale 5G use cases.

The operator has deployed its Paragon platform in four Asia Pacific markets.

In late June, it revealed plans to install the platform at Hitachi Americas’ Santa Clara R&D Labs.