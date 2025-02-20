Singtel recorded mixed results across its business units in fiscal Q3 2025 (ending 31 December 2024), but claimed to be on track to book SGD200 million ($149.3 million) in savings over the full year as it pushes to optimise its cost structure.

Net profit nearly tripled year-on-year to SGD1.3 billion, aided by an exceptional gain of SGD639 million from the sale of stakes in subsidiaries.

Operating revenue rose 1.6 per cent to SGD3.6 billion.

In its earnings release, group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon noted despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment, Optus and its ICT unit NCS maintained strong performances, while its regional associates Bharti Airtel and AIS delivered higher contributions.

He added it is optimistic about Asia’s long-term growth potential and continues to see strong demand for digitalisation and the infrastructure underpinning it.

Its regional associates’ post-tax profit contribution grew 4.2 per cent.

NCS booked a 6 per cent increase in revenue to SGD742 and Digital InfraCo sales fell 6.4 per cent to SGD102 million.

Mobile revenue in Singapore slid 7.3 per cent to SGD482 million, impacted by a 16 per cent drop in prepaid ARPU to SGD9.00.

Post-paid ARPU was flat at SGD33.00.

Total mobile subscribers rose 2.9 per cent to 4.6 million.

Average date usage increased 15.4 per cent to 15GB a month.

Optus’ mobile service revenue was flat at just over AUD1 billion ($636.4 million). Prepaid and post-paid ARPU each rose, with the blended figure up 3 per cent to AUD33.00.

Prepaid subscribers rose 2.9 per cent to 3.6 million and post-paid 1.1 per cent to 6 million.

Monthly data usage rose 17.6 per cent to 20GB.