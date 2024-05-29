Apple unveiled plans to open its first retail store in Malaysia next month, turning its focus to the Southeast Asia country as it faces challenges in China and weak demand for iPhones.

The company teased the opening on its Malaysian website, stated the outlet will open on 22 June at The Exchange TRX mall in Kuala Lumpur. No other details were provided.

In the region it operates flagship stores in Singapore, Thailand and India, where it opened its first stores in Mumbai and Delhi a year ago.

Q1 data from Canalys showed Apple wasn’t among the top-five smartphone vendors in Malaysia, with the company ranked fourth in Thailand and Vietnam with 14 per cent and 18 per cent shares, respectively.

Apple iPhone sales fell 10 per cent in its fiscal Q2 (ending 30 March) to $46 billion.

Greater China revenue slipped 7.9 per cent to $16.4 billion. Asia sales, excluding China and Japan, were down 17.6 per cent to $6.7 billion, with the region accounting for just for 7.4 per cent of Apple’s total sales.