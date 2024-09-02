Amazon reportedly intends to use Anthropic’s Claude models instead of its own AI when it releases a revamped version of voice assistant Alexa in October.

Reuters reported Amazon will use generative AI from Anthropic for its updated Remarkable Alexa voice assistant because its own software takes six to seven seconds to acknowledge and respond to prompts.

The news site stated Amazon chose Claude due to improved performance. The tech giant also wrapped up a $4 billion investment in Anthropic earlier this year which gave it a minority stake.

Reuters previously reported the tech giant may offer Alexa under two new tariffs, with the top-tier possibly costing up to $10 per month on top of its charge for Amazon Prime.

Despite having an early mover advantage, Alexia has never generated a profit and has been eclipsed by new AI-powered chatbots.

It will be the first major overhaul of the chatbot since it launched ten years ago during founder Jeff Bezos’ reign.

Executives including CEO Andrew Jassy are taking a personal interest in rebooting Alexa.

The company is also again looking at developing more Alexa-enabled devices to broaden its reach into additional rooms, or for use cases including tracking home energy consumption.