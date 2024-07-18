Human Mobile Devices (HMD) unveiled its latest own-brand device dubbed Skyline, designed to attract the younger segment with its camera features, improved self-repair function and a so-called detox mode.

HMD stated it spearheaded the “dumbphone” trend by “reimagining feature phone classics for the modern day” with Skyline, which features a mode to limit user screen time by deactivating “a bespoke selection of apps and contacts”.

The brand claimed Skyline’s built-in digital detox feature “stands above” similar offerings by rivals, which usually rely on silencing notifications from apps, calls and messages.

Skyline sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera and a 50-megapixel front camera, with imaging technologies that include a 4x zoom function and 50-milimetre shots for its portrait mode.

It also packs an AI Capture Fusion technology to support detailed imaging.

HMD claimed it built Skyline’s features and photography systems with “a Gen Z audience firmly in mind”, pointing to the phone’s “selfie gesture” function which eliminates the need for pressing a button or setting a timer when taking pictures.

Further, HMD introduced a new self-repair scheme it claims can simplify and speed up the process of disassembling the smartphone.

Lars Silberbauer, global CMO at HMD, commented: “We are making smartphones easy to repair, and we inspired the digital detox for ‘balanced relationships’ with technology when we brought back feature phones. Skyline is the next step: it’s repair and detox all in one.”

Skyline runs on Android 14 OS and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen2, with a 4600mAH battery. Its 128GB version has a price tag of £399, and £499 for the 256GB variant.