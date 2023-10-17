Ex-Rakuten Symphony boss Tareq Amin (pictured) told Mobile World Live he has joined Saudi oil company Aramco to take the helm of its recently-created enterprise digital technology unit.

Amin confirmed his new position after he teased he had taken a Saudi Arabia-related job on social media platform X over the weekend, stating he was excited to be contributing to the “incredible push for a digital revolution” in the country.

Amin then told MWL he had joined Aramco, one of the biggest companies in the world by market cap, taking over as CEO of its digital unit which was formed in January this year as part of a move by the oil giant to diversify its operations.

The unit has outlined intentions to tap into AI and emerging technologies, while also hinting at the deployment of private 5G networks following an MoU with Samsung.

It has been more than two months since Amin departed as CEO of software platform offering Rakuten Symphony, a role he held for more than a year.

Before that, he was CTO of Rakuten Mobile, the open RAN pioneer which became the first mobile operator to build an end-to-end virtualised telecoms infrastructure.