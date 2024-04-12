Dell’Oro Group indicated private RAN revenue increased by about 40 per cent in 2023, despite a decline in the final quarter.

The research company noted private infrastructure accounted for around 2 per cent of the overall RAN market.

It predicted private 5G RAN revenue would fall between $1 billion and $5 billion by 2028.

VP Stefan Pongratz stated while public RAN is still fuelling the lion’s share of overall capex, “private wireless is now growing at a formidable pace”.

“This stands in contrast to public RAN and enterprise WLAN: both segments are projected to contract in 2024,” Pongratz stated.

Total private wireless RAN revenue is projected to rise at a CAGR of 21 per cent over the next five years, while public RAN revenue are set to decline at a 2 per cent.

Dell’Oro Group noted while private wireless represents a massive opportunity, “it will take some time for enterprises” to embrace private mobile technologies.

It stated Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson emerged as the top three private wireless RAN suppliers in 2023.