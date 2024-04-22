Dutch chipmaker ASML signed a letter of intent to expand its business in the city of Eindhoven, a move which could end speculation about it possibly setting up operations abroad.

ASML stated it agreed a deal with the city to explore an expansion which would be large enough to base around 20,000 new employees in an underdeveloped area in the north of Eindhoven.

A final decision on going ahead with the expansion depends on a “few crucial points”, representative Monique Mols told Bloomberg.

The news comes a month after the country’s government outlined plans to spend around €2.5 billion to improve infrastructure in the region, as part of a charm offensive encouraging ASML not to move its operations abroad.

CFO Roger Dassen explained in the statement ASML preferred to keep its core operations in the Netherlands and as close to existing locations as possible. It is headquartered in the neighbouring town of Veldhoven.

Dassen also welcomed the government’s investment pledge, while adding it viewed availability of talent, infrastructure and a positive investment climate as other key factors.

ASML is the largest company in the Netherlands and one of Europe’s biggest technology players. It has attracted headlines in recent times after the Dutch government revoked an export licence covering shipments of certain equipment to China following pressure from the US.