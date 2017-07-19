English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Vodacom to be “formidable” in financial services – CEO

19 JUL 2017

Vodacom Group will become one of the strongest players in Africa’s burgeoning mobile money market after the completion of its acquisition of a 35 per cent stake in Safaricom, according to CEO Shameel Joosub (pictured).

In a statement announcing its minority shareholders had rubber-stamped the ZAR35 billion ($2.7 billion) deal, Joosub said the company had reached an important milestone on its “journey to become a leading digital company and empowering a connected society.”

“This is an exciting deal that provides Vodacom shareholders with access to a high growth, high margin and high cash generating business in the attractive Kenyan market.”

“The proposed transaction increases our presence in East Africa and makes Vodacom a formidable player in financial services on the continent,” he added.

Vodacom’s acquisition, which is still subject to clearance by authorities in Kenya and South Africa, would see the operator purchase the stake from its parent company Vodafone Group.

Since the proposal was first tabled in May, the chiefs of both Vodacom and Safaricom have talked-up the deal as an opportunity to export Safaricom’s m-Pesa strategy to lucrative new markets across the continent.

Joosub is yet to reveal which countries Vodacom will target. However according to reports in Bloomberg, the company is assessing countries in Sub-Saharan Africa where neither Safaricom or Vodacom has a presence.

Vodacom already runs its version of m-Pesa in its operations in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and Lesotho.

The company discontinued the service in its home market of South Africa in June 2016. At the time, Joosub blamed the “high level of financial inclusion” in the country for the service failing to achieve the critical mass of users needed to make it a success.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Safaricom looks to photo ID to curb m-Pesa fraud

Safaricom ushers in “next phase” of M-Pesa

Safaricom CEO talks-up m-Pesa expansion potential
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association