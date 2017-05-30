English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Safaricom CEO talks-up m-Pesa expansion potential

30 MAY 2017

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore is eyeing m-Pesa expansion across Africa after Vodacom completes an acquisition of the majority of Vodafone’s stake in the Kenyan operator.

In a Reuters interview, Collymore said Vodacom’s plan to acquire 34.94 per cent of Vodafone’s Safaricom stake for ZAR35 billion ($2.6 billion) gave his company the opportunity to export the service into new markets. He added the company would look at “all African countries”, with the exception of South Africa and Tanzania.

South Africa proved a difficult market for mobile money providers, with MTN and Vodacom both abandoning services in 2016. In Tanzania, Vodacom’s existing m-Pesa service already holds a significant footprint.

In the interview, Collymore said he hoped to make a further announcement on the subject by the end of 2017. The CEO gave a similar timeline in December 2016, when he told Kenyan newspaper The Standard he had held discussions to expand m-Pesa with five potential partners.

When it announced its plan to acquire the Safaricom stake, Vodacom said the deal would provide an opportunity to expand m-Pesa.

IDC senior research analyst Laura Petrone told Mobile World Live Vodacom now had an opportunity to diversify its business and grow mobile money services.

“The implications of this transaction are twofold: on one hand it would make possible an even larger level of diversification for Vodacom away from telco core services,” Petrone said, adding: “On the other hand it would provide Vodacom with an highly complementary mobile money footprint to its existing one in Africa and it will improve its presence in East Africa.”

“Also, thanks to the already strong interoperability between Vodacom’s network in Tanzania and Safaricom’s in Kenya, the deal would potentially boost Vodacom’s position in the cross-border remittances market, which is increasingly becoming the new mobile money frontier.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Safaricom reveals m-Pesa devices, annual earnings

Kenya operators drop cross-network money surcharges

Safaricom apologises for m-Pesa outage, faces probe
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association