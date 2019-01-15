 PayPal nabs former iPhone marketing VP - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

PayPal nabs former iPhone marketing VP

15 JAN 2019

PayPal appointed former Apple marketing VP Allison Johnson as its new CMO, as the company aims to strengthen its position across the complete range of digital payment services.

In a statement, PayPal said the appointment would help “propel” the company forward.

Johnson was Apple’s VP of worldwide marketing communications when the company launched the iPhone, iPod, iPad and App Store, leaving in 2011. Since then Johnson worked on marketing campaigns for PayPal brands Venmo and Braintree through marketing and venture capital company West.

The appointment comes two weeks after PayPal CEO Dan Schulman pointed to the high level of competition to the company’s global business, as the payment space becomes more attractive to newcomers.

In a statement on the appointment, Schulman said: “Allison understands and has passion for our mission and our vision, and brings a unique set of sophisticated marketing skills to PayPal.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

