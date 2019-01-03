 PayPal chief hails progress, expects stiff competition - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

PayPal chief hails progress, expects stiff competition

03 JAN 2019

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman praised the progress made by his company to strengthen its position in mobile during 2018, though acknowledged significant challenges lay ahead from existing and new competitors.

“As we look forward to 2019 and beyond, it is … clear that great opportunities and challenges lie ahead,” the executive said in a letter to employees reviewing 2018. “As the world’s economy continues to digitise, our space has never been more attractive to challengers and incumbents.”

In the note, Schulman hailed headway made during the previous 12 months, stating it had: “extended our leadership in mobile,” adding “in a short period of time we have transitioned from being a button on a website to one of the biggest enablers of global commerce.”

During the period the company launched a new mobile app under its core brand and upgraded its Venmo platform, including launching a Venmo debit card to increase acceptance in physical stores.

However, in 2018 Venmo was also in the headlines for hiking instant transfer fees and appointed its third boss in the space of two years.

As of the end of the year PayPal had almost 40 strategic partnerships in place with partners, described by Schulman as some of the most influential names in finance, retail and technology. In 2018, it also acquired a number of companies to enhance its offering, including point of sale terminal provider iZettle.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

PayPal launches Xoom in Canada

UK digs deeper into PayPal, iZettle deal

PayPal chief upbeat on growing Venmo userbase
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association