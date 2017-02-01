English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Cook talks-up Apple Pay growth

01 FEB 2017
tim-cook-2016

Apple Pay’s transaction volume grew 500 per cent year on year in the last three months of 2016, the company reported in its latest financial update.

Speaking on its earnings update call, Apple CEO Tim Cook (pictured) said the smartphone giant’s payment system continued to gather momentum with an increase in users, transactions and launches in Japan, Russia, New Zealand and Spain during its fiscal Q1 (calendar Q4).

Although the company does not break-out figures for its pay service, Cook said the number of users tripled during 2016, with hundreds of millions of transactions made and billions spent on the platform in the three months to end-December alone.

“Apple Pay continued its strong momentum,” Cook said. Singling out the success of its internet payment facility, he added: “Apple Pay on the web is delivering our partners great results. Nearly 2 million small businesses are accepting invoice payments with Apply Pay through Intuit QuickBooks Online, FreshBooks, and other billing partners. And beginning this quarter, Comcast customers can pay their monthly bill in a single touch with Apple Pay.”

Apple Pay is now available in 13 markets around the world. According to the China Post, the company is preparing its next launch in Taiwan, although the date for the rollout is yet to be confirmed.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Atlas Mara to launch mVisa across African footprint

Daimler buys PayCash, plans Mercedes-brand e-wallet

Wirecard offers France Apple Pay-compatible app

Money

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association