Apple revealed that developers located within the European Union will soon be allowed to distribute apps directly from their own websites to customers, as part a plan to comply with Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules that went into effect last week.

The European Union’s DMA rules require Apple to allow developers to create third-party app stores, which breaks up the Apple App Store’s position as the lone distributor of iPhone apps.

The new rules also enable app developers to bill their customers directly. Bloomberg reported Apple has charged developers a commission up to 30 per cent since the App Store launched in 2008.

Apple stated on its website yesterday that it’s “providing more flexibility for developers who distribute apps in the European Union, including introducing a new way to distribute apps directly from a developer’s website”.

With a software update that will be available over the next few months, the tech giant stated it will provide authorised developers access to APIs that “facilitate the distribution of their apps from the web, integrate with system functionality, backup and restore users’ apps, and more”.

Developers can also set-up app marketplaces that include catalogues comprised of their own apps, according to Apple.

In addition they can choose how to design their own promotions, discounts and other deals when directing users to complete a transaction for digital goods or services on external webpages, instead of using Apple-designed templates.

Earlier this month, the European Commission fined Apple €1.8 billion for alleged uncompetitive behaviour related to the music streaming app market ahead of the DMA rules going into effect 6 March.