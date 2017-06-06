English
HomeMoneyNews

Apple readies P2P Apple Pay upgrade

06 JUN 2017

Apple unveiled an enhancement to Apple Pay to allow person-to-person (P2P) transactions to be made on iPhones, iPad and Watch devices through the iMessage chat window.

The service transfers funds from either Apple Pay credit or bank cards linked to the sender’s account. It is then delivered to a new holding account named Apple Pay Cash on the recipient’s device.

Once cleared the money can be kept within the Apple Pay system, used for a point of sale payment, or transferred into a bank account.

At its WorldWide Developer Conference, the manufacturer said the upgrade would be delivered to iPhone, iPad and Watch devices at the same time as its new iOS operating system. The first market expected to receive the service is the US during Q3.

Adding the ability to make P2P transfers through a messaging application sees Apple join a growing number of companies around the world with the feature already available. These include Facebook Messenger in the US, Paytm in India and Line in Japan.

Apple Pay is currently available in 15 countries including Australia, China, Russia, Italy, Spain, USA and the UK.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

