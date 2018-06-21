Apple Pay moves into Poland and Norway

Apple Pay completed the latest stage of its expansion with launches in Norway and Poland, taking the number of markets where the service is available to 18 in Europe and 29 globally.

Cards issues by eight banks in Poland and two in Norway are currently compatible for use with the mobile payment service. In other countries Apple added additional financial service partners gradually post-launch.

The company first announced this month’s launches alongside availability in Ukraine – rolled out in mid-May – at its fiscal Q2 results in May. In addition to beefing up its European presence, the company also added Brazil to its list of markets in April 2018.

Apple rarely publishes any solid numbers for uptake or transactions on the platform, with financial performance bundled in its Services category alongside several other products. However, CEO Tim Cook is repeatedly bullish on its performance and prospects.

During its Q2 results Cook maintained “momentum continues to be incredibly strong” in the company’s Services unit.