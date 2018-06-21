English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMoneyNews

Apple Pay moves into Poland and Norway

21 JUN 2018

Apple Pay completed the latest stage of its expansion with launches in Norway and Poland, taking the number of markets where the service is available to 18 in Europe and 29 globally.

Cards issues by eight banks in Poland and two in Norway are currently compatible for use with the mobile payment service. In other countries Apple added additional financial service partners gradually post-launch.

The company first announced this month’s launches alongside availability in Ukraine – rolled out in mid-May – at its fiscal Q2 results in May. In addition to beefing up its European presence, the company also added Brazil to its list of markets in April 2018.

Apple rarely publishes any solid numbers for uptake or transactions on the platform, with financial performance bundled in its Services category alongside several other products. However, CEO Tim Cook is repeatedly bullish on its performance and prospects.

During its Q2 results Cook maintained “momentum continues to be incredibly strong” in the company’s Services unit.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Starbucks perks to grind down mobile payment rivals

Apple Pay makes LatAm debut with Brazil launch

Poland registers strong mobile payments uptake
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association