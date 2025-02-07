Iliad Group reportedly began assessing a potential consolidation with Italian incumbent TIM, appointing consultancies and opening talks with the nation’s government, which holds a stake in the operator.

Reuters reported Italian newspapers Corriere della Sera and La Stampa today (7 February) revealed details of Iliad’s interest, with the French telecoms group apparently appointing Boston Consulting Group and financial services company Lazard to head its enquiries.

The consultancy is reportedly exploring options for a possible deal with Lazard said to be discussing the matter with Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Reuters stated the Italian government holds just less than a 10 per cent stake in TIM.

Corriere della Sera reportedly also linked CVC Capital Partners to a move for TIM’s business services unit.

In late 2024, the equity outfit was said to be in talks regarding a move for Vivendi’s 24 per cent stake in TIM.