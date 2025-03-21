US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr outlined initial actions to streamline the process for removing legacy copper lines, a plan he stated would free-up operators’ investments in new high-speed networks.

The FCC noted while it is pushing for faster retirement of copper lines, it would keep consumer protection plans in place.

These include “requiring interoperability and guarding against price hikes by ensuring that consumers transitioning to new networks get access to services at similar or lower price points”, it stated.

Carr is pushing for wider deregulation across the telecoms sector.

He noted current FCC rules force service providers to pour resources into maintaining aging and expensive copper-based networks instead of investing in more modern infrastructure.

“Outdated FCC rules have left Americans sitting in the slow lane for far too long,” he stated.

Carr explained the initial actions would ultimately free up billions of dollars for new networks.

The FCC plans to offer a pass through its Wireline Competition Bureau allowing operators to retire copper networks “not only in cases where replacement voice services are available on a standalone basis, but in cases where those services are available on a bundled basis”.

It also seeks to adopt an order waiving “unnecessary requirements” triggered when operators stopped offering a legacy service to new customers along with endeavouring to free operators from notification requirements “in cases where they provide no demonstrable benefit”.

The FCC processed more than 400 network change disclosure filings over the past two years, during which it did not receive a single comment in opposition to a disclosure.

“This initial set of actions gets things moving in the right direction and creates the right incentives for providers to invest and build new networks in communities across the country,” Carr said.

AT&T boost

The push to cut red tape bodes well for AT&T, which plans to retire the bulk of its copper lines by 2029.

CEO John Stankey stated in December 2024 he looked forward to working with the government of President Donald Trump and Carr “to accelerate and advance policies and actions that stimulate investment and modernisation of the US communications infrastructure”.

The operator expects to realise large cost savings by removing its copper infrastructure.

On its Q4 2024 earnings call, Stankey said AT&T planned to seek clearance to stop selling legacy products at 1,300 central offices.

AT&T runs around 4,600 central offices connected to copper lines.