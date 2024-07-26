The European Union (EU) reportedly plans to impose an antitrust fine against Meta Platforms for connecting its Marketplace classified advertisements with social media network Facebook.

Reuters reported the possible fine stems from the European Commission (EC) alleging in 2022 that Meta Platforms gained an unfair advantage by bundling Marketplace and Facebook together.

The news site noted the EC also accused Meta Platforms of abusing its dominance by imposing unfair trading conditions on competing online classified advertising services that advertise on Facebook and Instagram.

A Meta Platforms representative told Mobile World Live the EC’s claims are without foundation.

“We continue to work constructively with regulatory authorities to demonstrate that our product innovation is pro-consumer and pro-competitive,” they said.

Reuters stated the EC will possibly announce its decision ahead of the departure of antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in November, but the timeframe is not certain.

The EC can impose a fine worth up to 10 per cent of tech giant’s global turnover.

Earlier this month, the EC outlined preliminary findings that Meta Platforms’ pay or consent advertising model breaches its Digital Markets Act rules.