INTERVIEW: Global economist Keyu Jin (pictured) argued the old world order is finished, presenting opportunities for investment and technology development on a truly global scale by people who grasp the potential of a multi-cultural, multidimensional landscape.

At MWC25 Barcelona, Jin told Mobile World Live the world had entered a new paradigm and the best strategy moving forward is to embrace the diversification this brings.

Jin said there is no “going back to the old globalisation world”, explaining new “centres of power of influence, of finance” and innovation mean nations no longer need to “be at the mercy of one country or even two”.

She noted old-world approaches can result in a cause-and-effect cycle, arguing US attempts to stymie China’s technological progress resulted in the latter upping the ante in areas including AI.

The recent furore over DeepSeek R1 highlighted China’s ability to keep pace with global developments, surprising those who “have not really followed closely or underestimated somewhat the massive developments” happening in the nation.

But Jin emphasised there is room in today’s world for all players, stating affordable, low-cost and highly efficient Chinese technology would work well in developing countries, while the US continues to do “a lot of the fundamental zero to one breakthroughs”.

Jin highlighted the potential for new alliances and trade deals to be struck, and for investors to play in all camps rather than being restricted to dominant global nations.

Embracing this new world order clears the decks to focus on the technology and the impacts it might have: Jin said AI will be “more significant than the industrial revolution”, spurring a “cognitive” transformation and addressing the different needs of nations across the globe.

