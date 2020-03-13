 WTTx Suite Empowers Smart Axiata to Achieve Home Broadband Success – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeHuawei Updates

WTTx Suite Empowers Smart Axiata to Achieve Home Broadband Success

13 MAR 2020

PRESS RELEASE: The number of Smart @Home users in Cambodia has increased significantly by the end of 2019. One of the contributing factors to this success is the WTTx Suite by Huawei, the industry’s first AI-based solution that enables end-to-end (E2E) service automation, which was deployed in Smart’s network at the end of 2018.

Due to the dynamic-nature of the telecommunication wireless environment, it is normally difficult to accurately predict which areas have demand for WTTx services and the associated throughput the network may be able to provide. The traditional solution is very time consuming, resource intensive and is lower in accuracy, as everything is normally done manually.

Using AI technology, the WTTx Suite is able to provide highly reliable pre-sale evaluation in terms of the location, service package and CPE customer requirements based on the coverage, throughput and resources of the network. The integration of this Huawei module with Smart’s ePOS system and mobile app enables E2E workflow automation. It also identifies network as well as CPE issues in a faster way, improves customer satisfaction rate as well as reduces churn rate.

To date, the WTTx Suite has been deployed in more than 60 networks in 35 countries worldwide. The 5G WTTx Suite 2.0 solution, which will be made available in Q1 2020, is expected to provide improved integration between the service provisioning and management workflows of service providers. The upgraded version of the current WTTx Suite will facilitate rapid development as well as efficient management of wireless broadband services in the 5G-era and comprehensively promote the development of the broadband industry. This not only meets the requirements for rapid home broadband (HBB) in developed countries but also accelerates the penetration of affordable HBB services in developing countries.

This year, Smart and Huawei are committed to collaborate further to bring exceptional broadband services and experiences to more unconnected homes as well as people in Cambodia.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association