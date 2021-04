Feature Discussion: The booming 5GtoC application industry

21 APR 2021

Mobile World Live‘s Justin Springham is joined by Richie Peng, president of Huawei’s 5G product line; Eric Jao, vice president at Nreal, a company focused on mixed reality; and Xiaojun Jang, CEO of augmented reality player EasyAR, as the guest trio discuss the quickly changing 5G landscape, looking at three broad aspects of the new technology: networks, devices and content.