Fujitsu released an AI-powered application designed to improve 5G network operations by predicting traffic spikes and adjusting base station usage, with trials showing significant gains in user capacity and energy efficiency.

The company explained its technology measures subscriber network experience in real time, detecting early signs of increased traffic and proactively preventing network quality degradation by activating previously dormant base stations to maintain optimal quality.

It noted the application can reduce operational costs and save power through optimised operations. Fujitsu plans to add the capability to its open RAN-compliant service management and orchestration system, and roll out the platform commercially next month.

Claiming a world-first, the vendor noted it was able to estimate quality of experience for individual applications, resulting in a 19 per cent increase in the number of users accommodated per base station.

The technology can predict network demand by detecting unusual increases in pedestrian traffic, generated for example by local events, enabling an operator to activate base stations in advance without impacting user quality.