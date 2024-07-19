Google inked a wide-ranging sponsorship deal with broadcaster NBC and Team USA to integrate its AI capabilities, including the Gemini AI model, into coverage of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Google is the official search partner of Team USA, marking the first time the tech company has partnered with the sports nonprofit.

US viewers of NBC, Peacock and other NBCUniversal platforms will hear sports commentators use AI to provide more information on Olympic events. As an example, AI will be used to explain the importance of lane assignments during swim competitions.

During daytime and primetime coverage, NBCUniversal’s production team and anchors will use Google Search’s AI Overviews to answer viewer questions about certain events.

Comedian Leslie Jones, who will serve as a commentator in Paris, will use Google’s Gemini AI model to learn new sports and entertain viewers across NBCU’s networks and its Peacock streaming service.

The NBC entities and Peacock are owned by US cable operator Comcast.

The Paris Olympics start on 26 July.