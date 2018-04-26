English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ZTE presents new challenge for Qualcomm

26 APR 2018

Qualcomm warned new US trade restrictions imposed on ZTE are expected to shave approximately $0.03 off its per share profit next quarter, adding another financial headwind as the company copes with ongoing royalty disputes.

ZTE has long used Qualcomm chips to power its handsets, but a ban put in place by US officials will prevent it from getting its hands on US components for seven years.

In its fiscal Q2 2018 (covering the period to 25 March), Qualcomm’s royalty battles with Apple and another major licensee took a hefty bite out of its bottom line, sending profit plunging 52 per cent year-over-year to $363 million.

Licensing revenue, which typically accounts for around half of Qualcomm’s earnings, dropped 44 per cent from $2.2 billion to $1.3 billion in the recent period, as the iPhone maker and another company (believed to be Huawei) held back royalty payments.

Qualcomm noted the missing royalties were worth nearly $1 billion in revenue in the comparable period of fiscal 2017.

Still, the company managed to grow total revenue 5 per cent year-on-year to $5.3 billion due to better than expected chip sales and lower operating expenses.

CEO Steve Mollenkopf said Qualcomm is preparing to face off with Apple in court “by the end of the year”, but noted the company would prefer to reach a settlement rather than going to trial. He added the company is in “active” discussions to negotiate a resolution with the other delinquent licensee.

Regardless, Patrick Moorhead, president and principal analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy, observed this should be the last quarter Apple weighs on Qualcomm’s earnings comparisons.

NXP options
Qualcomm is also still waiting for Chinese regulatory authorities to approve its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors.

Though Qualcomm executives said the company is confident the deal will ultimately go through, they added it could opt for a $20 billion to $30 billion share buy-back programme in the event it is blocked.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm, NXP deal thrown into fresh doubt

Layoffs begin as Qualcomm cuts costs

ZTE facing smartphone woes following US spat

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association