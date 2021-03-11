 Vodafone Spain, Masmovil rumours resurface - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone Spain, Masmovil rumours resurface

11 MAR 2021

Vodafone’s Spanish unit and rival Masmovil were once again reported by local media as being in talks over a merger, with the latter’s new owners apparently eyeing multimillion dollar synergies from a tie-up.

The rumours have been reported multiple times in the Spanish press since the announcement of Masmovil’s takeover in 2020. The buyout was subsequently completed in November and, according to business newspaper Expansion, the new owners are now assessing combining the business with Vodafone Spain.

Details on any proposed deal were vague with no confirmation by the publication’s sources as to which party, if either, would control the newly merged entity.

Reports of the combination between the players have previously taken the form of a buyout by Vodafone or equal merger. In January 2021, the existence of talks between the two was described as “almost an open secret” by newspaper El Economista.

Vodafone declined to comment when contacted by Mobile World Live, while Masmovil did not respond prior to publication.

GSMA Intelligence figures for Q4 2020 place Vodafone Spain and Masmovil as the third- and fourth-largest players in the market by connections, with 13.2 million and 9.8 million respectively.

The market is led by Telefonica (16.3 million) and Orange Spain (15.5 million).

