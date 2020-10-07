 Masmovil chief rubbishes prospect of Vodafone deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Masmovil chief rubbishes prospect of Vodafone deal

07 OCT 2020

Masmovil CEO Meinrad Spenger (pictured) dismissed speculation of an acquisition attempt by Vodafone Group, describing the rumours as more bluff than reality during an interview with Spanish business newspaper Expansion.

Spenger emphasised the operator was not in discussions with Vodafone, adding a bid from the UK-based group would be “not only unlikely, but incompatible with compliance rules of a multinational”.

Rumours Vodafone was planning a shock swoop on Masmovil appeared in media during an ongoing takeover of the Spanish challenger operator by consortium Lorca Telecom Bidco, and a week after the original offer received the backing of 86 per cent of shareholders.

The buyout by Lorca Telecom Bidco had attracted criticism from some shareholders, which slammed the amount being paid and questioned some of the corporate actions that led to the Masmovil board backing the offer.

One of the detractors, Polygon Global Partners, is still fighting and last week launched a legal appeal against the deal’s clearance.

Spenger told Expansion it “cannot be” that Vodafone turned down the opportunity for a counter bid before the takeover of Masmovil was formally put to shareholders, and then would be willing to buy for a much higher price two weeks later.

Despite Masmovil being bought out by an investment consortium rather than a rival operator, the executive noted consolidation in the Spanish telecommunications market was a necessity going forward and would be beneficial for the country.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Masmovil investor appeals takeover clearance

Vodafone looks to pounce on Masmovil

Vodafone ups heat on suppliers to meet society goals

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association