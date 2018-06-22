English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Vodafone Italy fires back at Iliad with discount brand

22 JUN 2018

Vodafone Italy responded to aggressive pricing by newcomer Iliad by launching discount brand Ho, offering higher data allocations at a much cheaper price than its standard tariffs, La Repubblica reported.

Ho will launch with an offer of 30GB and unlimited calls and texts for €6.99 per month, matching the data allocation of Iliad’s opening deal but charging €1 more. It represents a huge discount per GB compared to Vodafone’s cheapest branded deal of €9.99 for unlimited minutes and 2GB of data.

The new brand is yet to be formally announced by Vodafone so it remains unclear if the 30GB allocation is 3G or 4G data, or if any restrictions apply.

Iliad promised to shake-up the Italian market ahead of its May launch and burst onto the scene with its opening offer for the first million customers, which drastically undercut rivals.

The price positioning of Iliad’s tariff was no surprise given the tactics used in the France, and several Italian operators increased data allocations and introduced deals in a pre-emptive bid to lessen the impact.

Since Iliad’s launch its three MNO rivals’ defensive measures have continued. Telecom Italia is currently offering 20GB for €10 per month for the first three months after signing a new deal, while Wind Tre announced in early June it was giving customers 20GB for free to use during the summer.

Standard prices – including for Vodafone’s core brand – have been slashed across all operators through a number of special deals and discounts for existing and new customers.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Iliad sustains France momentum ahead of Italy launch

EC clears Xavier Niel eir acquisition

French operators vow to invest €3B in 4G expansion

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association