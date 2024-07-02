Optus tested Ericsson’s interference sensing technology, a new software feature in its Massive MIMO 5G-Advanced portfolio designed to boost throughput and network capacity.

In a joint statement, the pair claimed the pilot was a world first and increased throughput by an average of 22 per cent across multiple users and cells in a commercial network deployment.

Ericsson explained the functionality uses a “unique algorithm” to dynamically sense and reduce intercell interference.

The vendor added by using beamforming, signal energy is maximised for the serving cell users, while avoiding interference with neighbouring cell users.

Sibel Tombaz, Ericsson Network’s head of product line cloud and purpose-built 5G RAN, Ericsson Networks, said interference sensing provides up to 40 per cent capacity gain on existing Massive MIMO hardware with only a software upgrade.