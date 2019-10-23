 Vodafone becomes latest AT&T IoT roaming partner - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone becomes latest AT&T IoT roaming partner

23 OCT 2019

AT&T continued to push the boundaries of its IoT service coverage, building on a recent expansion to Canada through a roaming deal with Vodafone Business covering five European countries.

The agreement around the operators’ respective NB-IoT networks covers AT&T’s domestic market along with Vodafone operations in Spain, Germany, Italy, the UK and Netherlands.

In a statement, AT&T hailed the deal as creating the world’s largest footprint for the narrowband flavour of IoT technology. It added the agreement makes it easier for businesses to use low-power IoT technology NB-IoT, with benefits around supply chain optimisation and multinational access.

“More and more of our enterprise customers are launching IoT applications across multiple countries,” explained Chris Penrose, AT&T SVP of advanced mobility and enterprise solutions.

“For the IoT to live up to its promise, it must be global,” he added.

Vodafone Business CEO Vinod Kumar highlighted ease of deployment for customers as a key benefit of the roaming agreement. “We want to make technology adoption simpler for our customers to help them achieve their business outcomes”.

The companies announced a similar arrangement involving their LTE-M IoT networks in the US and the Netherlands in February. AT&T followed up on this in June, with a deal involving Orange, Swisscom and KPN.

Last month, AT&T secured LTE-M roaming deals with the three major operators in Canada, enabling it to offer access throughout North America.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Vodafone, Masmovil rubbish takeover talks

AT&T in talks to diffuse shareholder row

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association