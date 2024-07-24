Orange CEO Christel Heydemann (pictured) described the operator’s business in Africa and the Middle East as remarkable, with the unit contributing to a strong performance in Q2.

In an earnings statement, Orange reported a EBITDAal (core profit after leases) rise of 2.6 per cent year-on-year to €3.1 billion, while revenue remained flat at just shy of €10 billion. It did not break out net income for the quarter. For the first half of 2024, net income was €1.1 billion, also broadly flat.

Africa and the Middle East was the standout performer, with revenue rising 10.3 per cent, driven by mobile data, fixed broadband, Orange Money and B2B growth.

In home market France, revenue was flat, largely due to an increase in retail services, offset by a slight decline in wholesale.

Its Europe segment did not perform as strongly, declining 2.2 per cent due to a reduction in low-margin activities. Orange Business revenue also dipped 1.4 per cent on a decline in fixed-line revenue.

At the end of the quarter, ending 30 June 2024, Orange stated it had 245.9 million customers worldwide, a 7.3 per cent increase, while it claimed to maintain a leadership position for convergence services in Europe, with a total of 9.1 million customers.

Heydemann said a good first half of the year allowed it to reaffirm its guidance for the rest of the year.

She also looked ahead to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, starting this week, stating it looked forward to demonstrating its know-how throughout the event.

“Orange is here to connect athletes, organisers, spectators and viewers from all around the world.”